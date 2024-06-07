Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) & Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.07% -37.96% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals $6.85 million 130.84 -$151.09 million ($1.42) -6.28 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Argos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centessa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a dual-STAT3/5 degrader program in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); MGX292, a protein-engineered variant of human bone morphogenetic protein 9 (BMP9) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy, including TAK-861. In addition, its products pipeline comprises CBS001, a neutralizing therapeutic mAb to the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT for inflammatory / fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a therapeutic mAb targeting BDCA-2 for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as earlier-stage preclinical assets, including ORX750, an orally administered, selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and discovery-stage programs in certain other disease areas. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Argos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.