Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.73 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $37.73 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 547,565,723 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

