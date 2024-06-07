Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 22,875 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

