CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 202,752 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 98,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,028,045. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.