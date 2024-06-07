CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $232,322,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

