Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Up 2.4%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.73. Approximately 1,214,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,469,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 39,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,395,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,856,000 after acquiring an additional 944,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 258,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

