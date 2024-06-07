Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.52. 343,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

