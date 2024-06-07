Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,344 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 167,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,728. The company has a market capitalization of $288.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

