Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.