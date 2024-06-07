Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
