ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.91. ChromaDex shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 209,742 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

ChromaDex Trading Up 11.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $241.73 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.89.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 121.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

