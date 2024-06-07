CIBC Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$18.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCL.A

Transcontinental Trading Up 1.4 %

Transcontinental Company Profile

TSE:TCL.A traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.56. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.23.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.