Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 8,918 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $163.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $204.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -259.46 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $154.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,077,656.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,126 shares of company stock worth $53,540,046 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

