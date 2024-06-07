Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52,844 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Target Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $145.13 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

