Cibc World Markets Corp Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 745.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 70,331 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,670 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.