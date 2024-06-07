Cibc World Markets Corp Has $9.41 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 734.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 20.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 71.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM opened at $84.84 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

