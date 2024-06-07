Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $264,806,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40,319.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after acquiring an additional 964,860 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,286,514.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,235 shares of company stock worth $58,322,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 3.2 %

DASH opened at $114.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.