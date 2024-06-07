Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 132.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $355.19 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.37.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

