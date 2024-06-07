Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $46.20. 1,285,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,169. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,750.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

