Circumference Group LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Omnicell accounts for about 1.5% of Circumference Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Circumference Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 65.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Omnicell by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.24. 38,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,445. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $75.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

