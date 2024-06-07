Circumference Group LLC Makes New Investment in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 355,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. AdTheorent makes up approximately 0.4% of Circumference Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AdTheorent by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AdTheorent by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 152,788 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AdTheorent by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

Shares of ADTH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 114,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AdTheorent had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

