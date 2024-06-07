Circumference Group LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Everbridge comprises 2.0% of Circumference Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 32.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Everbridge by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. 164,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

