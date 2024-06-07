Circumference Group LLC Takes Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000. Couchbase makes up approximately 3.7% of Circumference Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Circumference Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Couchbase at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BASE. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Couchbase by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

BASE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 89,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $906.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 11,581 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $310,254.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 441,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,826,552.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $310,254.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 441,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,826,552.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

