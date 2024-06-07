Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $188,196.70 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,159,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,867,875.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $128,693.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $144,070.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $110,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $644,100.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $235,332.00.

Citi Trends Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CTRN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,839. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.38. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

