Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. 2,077,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,224,685. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

