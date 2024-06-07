Citigroup Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $155.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.05.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Up 5.5 %

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $113.16 on Monday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.42.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.