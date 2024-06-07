Citigroup Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $155.00

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $113.16 on Monday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.