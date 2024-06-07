Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 1,875 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 179.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.66. 292,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,306. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $553.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

