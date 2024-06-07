Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.05% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock traded down $9.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,303. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.