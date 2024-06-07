Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $155.47 Million Stock Position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105,929 shares during the period. Enlight Renewable Energy makes up about 2.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $155,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

ENLT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

