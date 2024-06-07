Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 126,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $39,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $77,883,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $73,476,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ciena by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. 2,792,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,750.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

