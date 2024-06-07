Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 53,502 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,502 shares during the period. Perion Network accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.63% of Perion Network worth $80,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PERI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,573,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 61,249 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 354,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,682. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $591.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perion Network

About Perion Network

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.