Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Fortinet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,097 shares of company stock worth $5,954,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,431. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

