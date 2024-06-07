Clean Energy Transition LLP Makes New Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 391,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. TPI Composites accounts for 0.2% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 0.92% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 556.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,600,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,903 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,099,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 102,005 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,163,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 632,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 314,715 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 318,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 824,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

