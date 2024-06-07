Clean Energy Transition LLP Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 894,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068,000. Emerson Electric comprises about 8.6% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 0.16% of Emerson Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $108.00. 3,173,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

