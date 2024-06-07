Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

