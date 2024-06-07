Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,366 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,468. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

