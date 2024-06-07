CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 10.7%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 334,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 299,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

