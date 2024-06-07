Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.58. 838,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,467,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after buying an additional 2,345,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,587,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

