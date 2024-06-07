Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CCOI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 168,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

