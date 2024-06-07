Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 1.9% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $262.26 and last traded at $262.00. 2,539,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,287,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

