Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $83.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $845,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.