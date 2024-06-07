Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.34. Approximately 1,783,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,324,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

