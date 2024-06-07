ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.35.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,651,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,149. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

