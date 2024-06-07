CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the quarter. CoreCivic comprises about 1.7% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 966.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.53. 48,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

