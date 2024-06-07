Cosmos Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $207.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.10 or 0.00011665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00048427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.