Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PESI. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services



Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

See Also

