Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Rezolute Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.31. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rezolute

In other news, CFO Daron Evans bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,509 shares of company stock worth $75,794. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

