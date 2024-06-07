Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.63 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $216.50 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001640 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.