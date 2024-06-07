Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as low as C$4.28. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 135,369 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CR. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.69.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crew Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$84.44 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 30.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.3776042 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. In other Crew Energy news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28. Also, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,916 shares of company stock valued at $140,735 over the last three months. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crew Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.