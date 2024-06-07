Critical Comparison: Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) & Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nauticus Robotics and Regal Rexnord, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00

Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $192.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.01%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Nauticus Robotics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $6.61 million 1.61 -$50.69 million ($1.28) -0.13 Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.49 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -291.96

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Regal Rexnord’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nauticus Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regal Rexnord. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nauticus Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nauticus Robotics and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -850.23% N/A -84.24% Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86%

Risk and Volatility

Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Nauticus Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nauticus Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Webster, Texas.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.