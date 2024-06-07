CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525,583 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

CSX opened at $32.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

